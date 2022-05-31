Nashville Meets London announces performers & re-caps river cruise too

Nashville Meets London (NML) has announced the first round of performers set to appear during this year’s festival. The lineup includes Priscilla Block, Shy Carter, Manny Blu, and Kyle Daniel, with more to be announced. DJ Hish will also perform in between sets, while Absolute Radio Country host, Matt Spracklen, will compère the event.

The NML Music Festival will be held on August 24 and 25, 2022, in a new location, Trinity Buoy Wharf, East London.The new site is a stunning and cool new riverside venue opposite the O2 with an indoor stage and an outdoor seated area with food stalls and cashless bars. The festival will feature performances by 12 artists, with six sets scheduled for each day. Performances will be held between 4-11 p.m. on both days. This year’s event will have a limited capacity; therefore, anyone that wants to attend is encouraged to buy tickets early. Early Bird tickets for the event are£30 per person (plus the booking fee) for each day. Credit: NML

Tickets will be available for purchase starting June 7, 2022, through the Pizza Express Box Office. Ticketing packages that provide additional perks, including access to a private/VIP space with a private bar, access to special events, and early event entry will also be available. More information on tickets and event packages providing enhanced experiences will be released in the coming days.

On August 19, NML will host the NML Country Music River Cruise just days before the festival, with support from PizzaExpress Live! Tickets to this exclusive event are extremely limited and will be available for £45 per person. Limited VIP table packages for eight people are also available at £560.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.pizzaexpresslive.com.