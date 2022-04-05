Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

The Nashville Meets London Festival to Return in August in a New Venue

NML announce the return of their popular two day festival.

Published

Nashville Meets London Festival 2022
Credit: Nashville Meets London

Nashville Meets London (NML) has announced the return of one of London’s most popular Americana and Country music events, the Nashville Meets London Music Festival. The two-day event will be held on August 24 and 25 2022, in a new location, Trinity Buoy Wharf, East London.

 In its seventh year, the NML Music Festival has become a summer staple for Country and Americana music fans. Festival performances will be held indoors at Trinity Buoy Wharf’s event space and will feature artists representing the U.S. and the U.K. The full line-up will be released in the coming weeks.

Nashville Meets London Festival 2022
Credit: Nashville Meets London

A limited number of tickets will be available, including ticketing packages that provide additional perks, entry into special events, and exclusive access. More information on tickets and event packages providing enhanced experiences will be released in the coming weeks.Nashville Meets London mailing list recipients will be among the first to receive this year’s lineup.

To sign-up for the mailing list, please do so here: www.NashvilleMeetsLondon.

Across it’s various platforms, be it at events at Pizza Express in Canary Wharf, the river cruiser shows at the Royal Albert Hall and Bush Hall NML has showcased performances by Lauren Alaina, American Young, Cadillac Three, Ashley Campbell, Shy Carter, Sarah Darling, Russell Dickerson, Caylee Hammack, Noah Guthrie, Ty Herndon, Sam Palladio, Sam Outlaw, Logan Mize, Hayley Orrantia, Angaleena Presley, Michael Ray, Lucie Silvas, Tenille Townes as well as helping to promote performances from many UK artists too.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Thomas Rhett 'Where We Started' Interview Thomas Rhett 'Where We Started' Interview

EF Country

Interview: Thomas Rhett Talks New Album ‘Where We Started’ & Reveals His Love for the 1950s

TR brings stripped-back summer vibes on his new album.

5 days ago
Kacey Musgraves Kacey Musgraves

EF Country

Fancy Hagood & Kacey Musgraves Discuss Her Career, Her Thoughts on Country Music & What Her Most Important song is

Massive in-depth look behind the scenes of Kacey's career.

5 days ago
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Film

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ review

Sonic must face his greatest challenge yet - Knuckles the Echidna - in this fun, family adventure.

5 days ago
Jane Dunn Jane Dunn

Arts

Jane Dunn to release “Jane’s Patisserie: Celebrate!” in August

The baking favourite has a new book coming out.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you