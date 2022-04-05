The Nashville Meets London Festival to Return in August in a New Venue

Nashville Meets London (NML) has announced the return of one of London’s most popular Americana and Country music events, the Nashville Meets London Music Festival. The two-day event will be held on August 24 and 25 2022, in a new location, Trinity Buoy Wharf, East London.

In its seventh year, the NML Music Festival has become a summer staple for Country and Americana music fans. Festival performances will be held indoors at Trinity Buoy Wharf’s event space and will feature artists representing the U.S. and the U.K. The full line-up will be released in the coming weeks. Credit: Nashville Meets London

A limited number of tickets will be available, including ticketing packages that provide additional perks, entry into special events, and exclusive access. More information on tickets and event packages providing enhanced experiences will be released in the coming weeks.Nashville Meets London mailing list recipients will be among the first to receive this year’s lineup.

Across it’s various platforms, be it at events at Pizza Express in Canary Wharf, the river cruiser shows at the Royal Albert Hall and Bush Hall NML has showcased performances by Lauren Alaina, American Young, Cadillac Three, Ashley Campbell, Shy Carter, Sarah Darling, Russell Dickerson, Caylee Hammack, Noah Guthrie, Ty Herndon, Sam Palladio, Sam Outlaw, Logan Mize, Hayley Orrantia, Angaleena Presley, Michael Ray, Lucie Silvas, Tenille Townes as well as helping to promote performances from many UK artists too.