Nashville Meets London adds multiple artists to its festival bill & cruise

Nashville Meets London (NML) has announced the next round of performers added to the 2022 Music Festival lineup. These are: Sarah Darling, Candi Carpenter, Ruthie Collins, and Arbor North.

The newly added artists join the list of dynamic performers set to perform across the two days, including previously announced Priscilla Block, Shy Carter, Manny Blu, and Kyle Daniel.

In addition the NML organisers have also announced the addition of live performances by Kyle Daniel and Vicki Manser to the NML Country Music River Cruise, which will be held on August 19. Tickets to this exclusive event are extremely limited and can be purchased at https://www.pizzaexpresslive.com.

The NML Music Festival will be held on August 24 and 25, 2022, in a new location, Trinity Buoy Wharf, East London. The new site is a stunning and cool new riverside venue opposite the O2 with an indoor stage and an outdoor seated area with food stalls and cashless bars. The festival will feature performances by 12 artists, with six sets scheduled for each day. Performances will be held between 4-11 p.m. on both days. DJ Hish will perform in between sets, while Absolute Radio Country host Matt Spracklen will compère the event. More talent will be announced in the coming days.

Tickets for the NML River Cruise and the NML Music Festival are available for purchase through the Pizza Express Box Office at www.PizzaExpressLive.com/nml-festival.

This year’s festival event will have a limited capacity; therefore, anyone that wants to attend is encouraged to buy tickets early. Tickets for the festival are £34 per person (including booking fee) for each day. A limited number of VIP tickets that include entry to the festival, access to a private/VIP space with a private bar, entry to an artist meet and greet area, tickets to other NML events, and more, are also available.

Event attendees can travel to the festival site, Trinity Buoy Wharf, by catching the Jubilee Line or DLR to Canning Town station, then taking a 10-minute walk to the venue. Other options include DLR to East India station, followed by a 10-minute walk, Number 277 bus, alighting at the Town Hall on the north side of East India (DLR) station or the D3 bus to Orchard Place. Parking on site is not available.