Rising songwriter & artist Greylan James to release new song ‘Walls’ on Friday 3rd June

Country music artist-songwriter Greylan James will release his new song, “Walls,” this Friday, June 3. We’ve been fans of Greylan’s for a while now after his recent releases ‘Anything Cold’ and ‘Make Best Memories’.

James appeared on Season Four of NBC’s The Voice. He was also featured in Guitar Center Magazine’s Brotherhood of the Guitar Top 100, which ranks the top guitarists in the world under the age of 21. Hits for other artists written by James include ‘Happy Does’ by Kenny Chesney, ‘If That Ain’t God’ by Chris Young, and ‘Real Friends’ by Chris Janson featuring Blake Shelton

James wrote “Walls” with Jacob Davis (Jordan Davis’ brother and co-writer) and Joshua Miller, and, along with Jason Massey, he also shared in the recording and production duties for the recording of “Walls‘. He also played all the instruments on the track too.

Listen to ‘Anything Cold’ below: