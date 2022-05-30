Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium named as a Rock ‘n’ Roll Landmark

We’ll be there on Saturday June 11th for the Opry Country Classics show so it’s great to see Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium has been designated as an official Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Landmark by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In a dedication ceremony held yesterday, Mark Fioravanti, President of Ryman Hospitality Properties, and Greg Harris, President and CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, made the announcement at the Ryman, which is celebrating its 130th anniversary.



Joined by Nashville Mayor John Cooper and multi-platinum-selling band Old Dominion, a historic marker was unveiled to celebrate the milestone. The Ryman joins 11 other rock & roll landmarks throughout the country including Austin City Limits and Whisky a Go Go, among others.



“It’s spiritual, and it’s one of the reasons she’s called the Mother Church. Like any good mother, she commands respect and makes you feel at home. As Music City and Country Music continue to expand around her, she remains the center of the family,” said Matthew Ramsey, lead vocalist of Old Dominion. “She’s a beacon and a bucket list experience for us all, creators and fans alike.”

Credit: Opry.com

The Ryman will also be hosting CMAFest ‘Block Parties’ during the upcoming festival, more details of which can be found here.



The Ryman and Rock Hall also used this opportunity to announce a multi-year partnership, which will include a new daytime tour exhibit at the Ryman scheduled to open later this year. The upcoming exhibit will feature the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees who have graced the Ryman stage over the years.



“The Ryman is one of the most storied music venues in the world. With an unmatched role in popularizing country music — one of the pillars of rock & roll — its legendary stage has hosted performances by a staggering number of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees and continues to do so today,” said Harris, “We recognize the significance of Ryman Auditorium and are thrilled to designate this iconic venue as a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Landmark.”