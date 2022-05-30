‘Sherwood’: watch the trailer for David Morrissey’s upcoming BBC series

The trailer has arrived for ‘Sherwood’, the upcoming BBC One and BBC iPlayer series.

Starring David Morrissey, Joanne Froggatt, Robert Glenister, Alun Armstrong, Lesley Manville, Adeel Akhtar, Claire Rushbrook, Kevin Doyle, Lorraine Ashbourne, Phillip Jackson, Perry Fitzpatrick, Adam Hugill and Stephen Tompkinson, the six part series will launch on Monday 13th June, 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer. Episodes will air every Monday and Tuesday at 9pm.

Inspired in part by real events and set in the Nottinghamshire mining village where James Graham grew up, at the heart of Sherwood lie two shocking and unexpected killings that shatter an already fractured community and spark a massive manhunt. As suspicion and antipathy build – both between lifelong neighbours and towards the police forces who descend on the town – the tragic killings threaten to inflame historic divisions sparked during the miners’ strike three decades before.

‘Sherwood’ is at once a compelling, contemporary crime drama that explores for the first time the controversial deployment of so-called ‘spycops’ around Britain, and a distinctly human story of a community forced to re-examine the terrible events of decades ago, for which it still bears the scars.

It is also a powerfully resonant and timely examination of the frayed social and political fabric of modern day, post-Brexit Britain. From the often ignored former ‘red wall’ towns and communities, whose lives and futures can be reduced to political footballs and endless discourse from the commentariat, to entrenched anxiety that can define the relationship between marginalised communities and the police force, to the evolving role and uncertain future of protest itself, ‘Sherwood’ explores and exposes some of the most urgent fractures and discords threaded through modern British society.

‘Sherwood’ is written by James Graham, who is also an executive producer on the series. The lead director is Lewis Arnold (‘Des’) as well as being an executive producer and Rbecca Hodgson (‘Deep Water’) is the producer.

Juliette Howell, Tessa Ross and Harriet Spencer are executive producers for House Productions and Ben Irving will executive produce for BBC. Sherwood was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer, and Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama. BBC Studios will distribute the series internationally.