Carter Faith emerges from the Spotify ‘Fresh Finds’ program with ‘The Devil’s Still Down in Georgia’

Listen to Carter Faith’s new song in conjunction with the Spotify ‘Fresh Finds’ program.

Carter Faith
Credit: Alexa Kinigopoulo

Earlier this quarter, Spotify celebrated the one-year anniversary of their Fresh Finds program by announcing Carter Faith as the first country artist to ever take part in the multi-genre program highlighting independent artists. As part of the program, Faith has been partnered with two chart-topping songwriters, Jon Green (Lady A, James Bay, Sam Smith, Little Big Town) and GRAMMY® nominated Tofer Brown (Jon Pardi, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town) alongside Lauren Hungate (Lily Rose, Ashland Craft and more) to create her new Spotify single ‘The Devil’s Still Down in Georgia’.

Carter Faith
Credit: Alexa Kinigopoulos

“This was a unique writing experience because we went into the session knowing we were going to release the song that we wrote that day. I was nervous until Lauren threw out this title and immediately, we all felt the magic behind the title” shares Faith. “It was so fun to get to write something different and inspired by such a famous and fun song. Getting to write the song and then almost immediately record it was so special because we got to really continue riding that magic instead of having to try and find it again. Jon and Tofer truly crushed the production on this song and I’m so proud of it.” 

Listen to ‘The Devil’s Still Down in Georgia’ below:

