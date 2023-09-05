Carter Faith’s latest release, the compelling ‘Carolina Burns,’ strikes a chord with fans

In a series of remarkable musical releases, Carter Faith once again captivates her audience with her latest single, ‘Carolina Burns,’ now available for listening. This heartfelt song delves deep into themes of heartache and reminiscence, chronicling a first true love that lingers as powerful memories even though the relationship has crumbled into ashes. Collaborating with talented songwriters Lauren Hungate and Tofer Brown, the North Carolina native weaves a personal narrative that resonates deeply with her fans.

Faith’s vocal delivery in ‘Carolina Burns’ is nothing short of compelling and contemplative, inviting the listener to immerse themselves in her daydream-like storytelling.

When asked about the song, Faith shared, “‘Carolina Burns’ is one of those songs that I always knew I had to write, almost like it was living inside of me and clawing its way out a little. It’s a song about my first heartbreak and not being able to shake the people, places, and memories in your past, even though you couldn’t be farther away from them.”

With each new release, Carter Faith continues to carve out her unique neo-traditional style, amassing an impressive 75+ million streams throughout her career. She currently boasts over 630,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, with her single “Wild” gaining heavy rotation on SiriusXM The Highway. Faith is wrapping up an incredible summer of touring, including opening for music legends like Keith Urban in Atlantic City and sharing stages with Willie Nelson, Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, Little Big Town, and Kip Moore.

