Song Suffragettes announce first UK tour as part of Country Music Week

Nashville’s iconic all-female singer-songwriter collective Song Suffragettes is heading to the UK for its first ever international tour in October as part of Country Music Week.

The line-up includes the UK’s own Twinnie, Canada’s Robyn Ottolini and America’s Carter Faith and Kalie Shorr.

Song Suffragettes has been established for eight years in Nashville. It is known for its efforts to combat widespread gender disparity throughout the music community.

The collective holds a weekly show at Nashville’s The Listening Room Cafe and it has showcased more than 350 female artists, 26 of whom have gone on to secure record deals and more than 50 have landed publishing deals.

Song Suffragettes’ UK Tour will be part of Country Music Week in the UK presented by AEG Presents and SJM Concerts, the team behind C2C: Country to Country Festival. In addition, the LSS Group at RBC Wealth Management is a year-round financial supporter of Song Suffragettes.



The dates for the Song Suffragettes UK tour are:

October 21 – Glasgow, Scotland – Òran Mór

October 22 – London, England – Bush Hall

October 23 – Manchester, England – Band On The Wall

Tickets are on sale now and available at www.axs.com, www.seetickets.com and www.ticketweb.uk.