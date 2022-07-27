Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Song Suffragettes announce first UK tour as part of Country Music Week

Carter Faith, Kalie Shorr, Robyn Ottolini and Twinnie make up the line-up.

Published

Carter Faith
Credit: Alexa Kinigopoulo

Nashville’s iconic all-female singer-songwriter collective Song Suffragettes is heading to the UK for its first ever international tour in October as part of Country Music Week.

The line-up includes the UK’s own Twinnie, Canada’s Robyn Ottolini and America’s Carter Faith and Kalie Shorr.

Song Suffragettes has been established for eight years in Nashville. It is known for its efforts to combat widespread gender disparity throughout the music community.

The collective holds a weekly show at Nashville’s The Listening Room Cafe and it has showcased more than 350 female artists, 26 of whom have gone on to secure record deals and more than 50 have landed publishing deals.

 Song Suffragettes’ UK Tour will be part of Country Music Week in the UK presented by AEG Presents and SJM Concerts, the team behind C2C: Country to Country Festival. In addition, the LSS Group at RBC Wealth Management is a year-round financial supporter of Song Suffragettes.
 
The dates for the Song Suffragettes UK tour are:

October 21 – Glasgow, Scotland – Òran Mór
October 22 – London, England – Bush Hall
October 23 – Manchester, England – Band On The Wall

Tickets are on sale now and available at www.axs.comwww.seetickets.com and www.ticketweb.uk

In this article:, , , , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Brandy Clark Brandy Clark

EF Country

Interview: Brandy Clark reflects on her career & talks new ‘Art of the Storyteller’ tour

One of our generations best songwriters reflects on her career & looks forward to her new tour.

2 days ago
Teigen Gayse Teigen Gayse

EF Country

Premiere Exclusive: Teigen Gayse shares new video for ‘Messed Up’

Great video, great song. Go behind the scenes as Teigen talks all about it.

1 day ago
Shania Twain Shania Twain

EF Country

New Shania Twain documentary ‘Not Just a Girl’ on Netflix with new song too

Netflix documentary coming July 26th with a new song to accompany it too.

7 days ago
Sian Davies (c) Andy Hollingworth Sian Davies (c) Andy Hollingworth

Arts

It’s About Time: Sian Davies makes Edinburgh Festival Fringe Debut

After winning Leicester Comedy Festival's Best Debut Show award in 2020, the pandemic paused Sian's Fringe debut.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you