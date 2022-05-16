Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Craig David

Music

Craig David sets September release for new album ’22’

The British star’s new album is nearly here.

Published

Craig David has announced that he will release new album ’22’ on 30th September 2022 via BMG.

The album features the new single ‘My Heart’s Been Waiting For You’ featuring Duvall. The nostalgic track is summer ready and a blend of soulful melodies and anthemic house beats.

’22’ is David’s eighth studio album and the follow-up to 2018’s ‘The Time Is Now’. It is named after the singer-songwriter’s 22-year career, which has seen him collaborate with a host of big names including Sting and Diplo.

Over the course of his career David has received 14 BRIT Award nominations, 2 Grammy nominations, 4 MOBO awards, 3 Ivor Novellos and an MBE for his services to music.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

David has scored 25 UK Top 40 singles, 9 UK Top 40 albums and he’s amassed more than 5 billion streams worldwide.

In addition to this, David has one of Ibiza’s most successful and long-standing residencies playing Ibiza Rocks for 5 seasons.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Stephen Wilson Jr Holler from the Holler Stephen Wilson Jr Holler from the Holler

EF Country

Stephen Wilson Jr Shares the Story of His Career & Talks ‘Holler From the Holler’

Rising songwriter talks to us from out on the road with Brothers Osborne.

6 days ago
Ashley McBryde Ashley McBryde

EF Country

Ashley McBryde – Bristol UK live review

Ashley celebrates her first number one with an incendiary show in Bristol, UK.

3 days ago
Shining Vale Shining Vale

TV

Courteney Cox horror-comedy ‘Shining Vale’ renewed for second season

The show will be back for an 8-episode season 2.

6 days ago
Embrace Embrace

Music

Listen: Embrace debut new single ‘The Terms of My Surrender’

The song is the lead single from the band's new album.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you