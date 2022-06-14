BBC Radio 2 Live in Leeds announces line-up for 2022

BBC Radio 2 Live is heading to Leeds’ Temple Newsom on Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th September 2022.

The Saturday will be headlined by Simple Minds with support from Tears For Fears, Craig David, Bananarama, Ella Henderson, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Kaiser Chiefs, while the Sunday will be headlined by Nile Rodgers & Chic with support from George Ezra, Melanie C, Emeli Sandé, Mark Owen, Heather Small and Olly Murs.

BBC Radio 2 Live in Leeds will be hosted by some of the station’s best loved presenters and, for the first time, there will be a Radio 2 DJ Tent where they – as well as special guests – will be playing sets encompassing legendary tracks from Motown in the 60s to the dance classics of today.

Jeff Smith, Head of Music for Radio 2, says: “We’re so pleased to be announcing the stellar artist line up for Radio 2 Live, as our annual event spreads its wings for the first time across the UK. This year we will be in Leeds with two days of incredible music from an amazing line up of musicians. Having been without it for so long we all really appreciate how important live music is to all our lives and so we invite everyone to join us for Radio 2 Live in Leeds at Temple Newsam Park or to listen or watch our weekend via BBC Sounds or BBC iPlayer.”

Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “It’s hugely exciting to see such a star-studded line-up of world class artists being announced and we can’t wait to see them in Leeds for what will be an incredible occasion for music lovers and for the city as a whole. It’s also a massive endorsement for Leeds and its growing reputation as the place to see some of the biggest names in music. Temple Newsam is the ideal stage for this kind of spectacular event too and we can’t wait to give these amazing acts a proper Leeds welcome.”

For those who can’t make it to Leeds, the event will be broadcast live on Radio 2. and the station will also be featuring festival highlights across the weekend, with the full sets available to listen on BBC Sounds for 30 days afterwards. The Main Stage will be live-streamed on BBC iPlayer throughout the weekend, also with performances available for 30 days.

One more act for both the Saturday and the Sunday will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday 16 June at 8am at www.bbc.co.uk/radio2live.