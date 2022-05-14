Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Jelly Roll

EF Country

Jelly Roll wins hearts and minds on the Bobby Bones Show & announces huge show

What a great week it’s been for this talented artist.

Published

Stoney Creek Records/BMG singer/songwriter Jelly Roll has announced his first-ever headlining show at Bridgestone Arena. In a front page story of the Tennessean, the Nashville native and Billboard Emerging artist spoke about his humble beginnings and what it means to play his hometown arena. “I still choke down tears every single night of tour,” Jelly Roll told the Tennessean, “every single night there’s a moment on stage where I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and also the feeling of accomplishment of what my original goal was: to help people with music.”  

The news comes on the heels of a series of other firsts for the entertainer. This week, Jelly Roll topped Billboard’s and Mediabases’ Rock chart with “Dead Man Walking,” his first No. 1 at radio. Simultaneously, Jelly Roll’s single “Son Of A Sinner” is currently Top 30 and climbing at Country radio, making Jelly Roll the first artist to top the Active Rock charts while having a Top 30 single at Country radio with his first song chart debut on each (Billboard). Jelly Roll’s Bridgestone Arena show will take place December 9, 2022, with proceeds from the show going toward Impact Youth Outreach.

We listened rapt, this week, as Jelly Roll recently sat down with Bobby Bones, where he candidly spoke about his background before referencing the upcoming show and what it means to him to be able to give back to the community. It was one of the best interviews we’ve ever heard on the show in terms of honesty, vulnerability and engagement. Jelly Roll spoke candidly about being involved in the ‘revolving door of the judicial system’ from the age of 14 and the factors it took for him to break that cycle. It was in equal measure, both tragic and funny and speaks volumes about the artist, himself, who was willing to ‘go there’ on national radio.

Jelly Roll Bridgestone Arena
Credit: Stoney Creek / BMG

General on sale tickets to Jelly Roll’s Bridgestone Arena show go on sale May 20th, and more information can be found at jellyroll615.com.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Keith Urban Keith Urban

EF Country

Keith Urban, Eventim Apollo, London live review

The Australian country superstar wowed the crowd at the first of two shows in the capital on his The Speed Of Now World Tour.

6 days ago
Brothers Osborne Brothers Osborne

EF Country

Brothers Osborne & Stephen Wilson JR, Birmingham, UK – Live Review

Raucous night of Rock & Country from the CMA Duo of the Year

5 days ago
Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow

Music

Sheryl Crow: we pick her Top 10 singles so far

We pick up the icon's most enduring hits so far.

6 days ago
Stephen Wilson Jr Holler from the Holler Stephen Wilson Jr Holler from the Holler

EF Country

Stephen Wilson Jr Shares the Story of His Career & Talks ‘Holler From the Holler’

Rising songwriter talks to us from out on the road with Brothers Osborne.

4 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you