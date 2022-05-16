Listen: Brett Eldredge debuts new track ‘Wait Up For Me’

Fresh from his recent UK headline tour, Brett Eldredge has released new song ‘Wait Up For Me’.

The latest song to be unveiled from his upcoming album ‘Songs About You’, released on 17th June, ‘Wait Up For Me’ was co-written by Eldredge with Mark Trussell and Heather Morgan.

“Mark [Trussell] and I started writing this song by the fireplace in Montana,” Eldredge explained. “He was playing around with some chords on the piano and I just started singing and putting a sexy feel to it. Heather [Morgan] was dealing with some altitude sickness that day and was resting at the time but suddenly she appeared out of nowhere with this amazing line – ‘I’m gonna keep you warm like a furnace in the winter // you can cool me off like a summertime breeze.’ She arose from her slumber and just jumped right in!”

‘Wait Up For Me’ follows the release of ‘Songs About You’, ‘Want That Back’ and ‘Holy Water’, all of which are included on the forthcoming album.

‘Songs About You’ features 12 tracks and it’s the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Sunday Drive’. In 2021 Eldredge released his second festive collection ‘Mr Christmas’.

Eldredge is heading out across the US on his ‘Songs About You Tour’ starting in June.