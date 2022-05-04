‘Conversations with Friends’ is coming to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer this month – watch the trailer

The trailer has arrived for ‘Conversations with Friends’, the new series coming to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 15th May 2022.

The series follows follows Frances (Alison Oliver), a 21 year old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.

‘Conversations with Friends’ is directed by Lenny Abrahamson (‘Room’, ‘The Little Stranger’, ‘Frank’) and Leanne Welham (‘Pili’, ‘His Dark Materials’), produced by the makers of Normal People Element Pictures (‘Normal People’, ‘Room’, ‘The Favourite’), and adapted from Sally Rooney’s debut novel.

Alongside emerging star Alison Oliver, the series also stars Sasha Lane (‘American Honey’), Joe Alwyn (‘The Favourite’) and Jemima Kirke (‘Girls’).

Frances (Oliver) is observant, cerebral and sharp. Her ex-girlfriend, now best friend, Bobbi (Lane) is self-assured, outspoken and compelling. Though they broke up three years ago, Frances and Bobbi are virtually inseparable and perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin.

It’s at one of their shows that they meet Melissa (Kirke), an older writer, who is fascinated by the pair. Bobbi and Frances start to spend time with Melissa and her husband, Nick (Alwyn), a handsome but reserved actor.

While Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other openly, Nick and Frances embark on an intense, secret affair that is surprising to them both. Soon the affair begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to reconsider her sense of self, and the friendship she holds so dear.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article.