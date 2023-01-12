‘The Traitors US’ boxset is coming to BBC iPlayer tomorrow

Following the runaway success of ‘The Traitors‘ on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, the BBC has acquired the rights to ‘The Traitors US’ from All3 Media International produced by Studio Lambert for NBC Universal.

The series will land as a boxset on BBC iPlayer tomorrow morning (January 13th 2023) and then be shown later in the month on both BBC Three and BBC One.

Twenty of America’s most cunning contestants, a mix of famous faces and everyday Americans, play the ultimate murder mystery game of deception and suspicion. Set at an ancient castle in Scotland, the same location as the UK series, the contestants will work together on exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Award-winning actor Alan Cumming is taking over hosting duties from Claudia Winkleman for the US series.

Hidden amongst the Faithful contestants are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves, all the while remaining undetected. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors will murder the Faithful one by one, and alongside this treacherous spree the players must try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund but if a Traitor makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

The UK series of Traitors has been streamed over 28m times on BBC iPlayer to date and continues to grow.