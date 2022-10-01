Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Wreck

TV

‘Wreck’: watch the first trailer for the BBC Three comedy thriller

Full boxset available on BBC iPlayer from October 9th.

Published

‘Wreck’ is a new six-part series that mixes thriller and comedy with a slice of slasher.

Set aboard The MS Sacramentum cruise ship, ‘Wreck’ follows 19-year-old new recruit, Jamie Walsh (Oscar Kennedy), as he infiltrates the 3000 strong crew in a desperate race to find his missing sister, Pippa (Jodie Tyack). She was working aboard the same vessel on a previous tour and vanished mid charter.

Jamie is initiated into cruise life and gets a crash course on the tribes within the staff: the theatre kids, the mafias and the low-paid workers. For this overworked and underpaid crew, life below deck can be an odyssey of partying and excess… and they remain oblivious to the bloodthirsty murders taking place on board. Jamie is forced to turn detective and uncover the sinister truth.

The series also stars Thaddea Graham (‘The Irregulars’) as Vivian, Jack Rowan (‘Noughts + Crosses’) as Danny, Harriet Webb (‘I May Destroy You’) as Karen with new faces Louis Boyer as Sam, Anthony Rickman as Olly, Amber Grappy as Lauren, Diego Andres as Jerome, Peter Claffey as Cormac, Miya Ocego as Rosie, Warren James Dunning as Beaker, Ramanique Ahluwalia as Lily and Alice Nokes as Sophia.

‘Wreck’ is written and created by Ryan J. Brown and produced by Euston Films, part of Fremantle.

Wreck will launch exclusively on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer at 10pm on 9th October 2022.

In this article:, , , , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Ashley McBryde Lindeville album Ashley McBryde Lindeville album

EF Country

Interview: Ashley McBryde takes us on a tour of ‘Lindeville’ as she brings her new album to life

McBryde's third album is a left-turn exploration of southern life in Lindeville

5 days ago
The Suspect Episode 5 The Suspect Episode 5

TV

‘The Suspect’ Episode 5 recap

The truth came out as Joe finally discovered who was trying to frame him.

5 days ago
Jurassic World: Dominion Jurassic World: Dominion

Competitions

Win a signed ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ poster

We've got one signed poster to give away.

5 days ago
Monarch TV Show Monarch TV Show

EF Country

The ‘Monarch’ TV show cast continue to release original music & iconic cover versions

New music continues to come from Country music TV drama 'Monarch'

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you