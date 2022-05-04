Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Pistol

TV

Danny Boyle’s ‘Pistol’ unleashes chaotic trailer and key art

The ‘Sex Pistols’ series arrives at the end of the month.

Published

Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols series ‘Pistol’ arrives on Disney+ on 31st May 2022 and the chaotic trailer and key art has been released.

Based on ‘Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol’ by Sex Pistols’ Steve Jones, the six-part series looks suitably wild judging from the newly released trailer. Shot in a vintage style, the series promises to be a rollercoaster of a ride.

‘“Pistol’ is a limited series about a rock and roll revolution. The furious, raging storm at the center of this revolution are the Sex Pistols- and at the center of this series is Sex Pistols’ founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones. Jones’ hilarious, emotional and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music.

This is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with “no future,” who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Pistol’ stars Toby Wallace as Steve Jones, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Anson Boon as John Lydon, Christian Lees as Glen Matlock, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde, Talulah Riley as Vivienne Westwood, Maisie Williams as punk icon Jordan, Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren.

Take a look at the key art below:

Pistol
Credit: Disney

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Thunder Dopamine Review Thunder Dopamine Review

Music

Thunder – ‘Dopamine’ Review

UK rock heroes return with a barnstorming double album.

6 days ago
Dimensions Dimensions

Competitions

The Top 10 Rules You Should Follow When Attending a Country Music Show

Live shows are back! Hurrah. So why behave like an idiot?

3 days ago
Keith Urban Keith Urban

EF Country

Keith Urban’s Top 10 Songs Ranked

To celebrate the start of Urban's UK tour we pick our favourite 10 songs of his.

6 days ago
The Osmonds The Osmonds

Arts

‘The Osmonds – a New Musical’ at Bromley Churchill Theatre

Jay Osmond's autobiographical jukebox musical has many best-loved hits.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you