Win ‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: The Complete Collection’ on DVD

‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: The Complete Collection’ is available to own on DVD now courtesy of Fabulous Films / Fremantle Media Enterprises.
When Prince Adam holds the Sword of Power aloft and proclaims “By the Power of Grayskull” he is gifted with “fabulous secret powers,” and the humble prince transforms into the super-strong barbarian He-Man, defending his home planet of Eternia from the evil forces of the skull-faced villain Skeletor.
The series features the voices of John Erwin, Alan Oppenheimer, Linda Gary, Lou Scheimer, Erik Gunden, Erika Scheimer.
To celebrate the release, we’ve got 1 DVD boxset to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…a Rafflecopter giveaway
This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Sunday 8th May 2022.
