Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Competitions

Win ‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: The Complete Collection’ on DVD

We’ve got one boxset to give away.

Published

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
Credit: Fabulous Films / Fremantle Media Enterprises

‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: The Complete Collection’ is available to own on DVD now courtesy of Fabulous Films / Fremantle Media Enterprises.

When Prince Adam holds the Sword of Power aloft and proclaims “By the Power of Grayskull” he is gifted with “fabulous secret powers,” and the humble prince transforms into the super-strong barbarian He-Man, defending his home planet of Eternia from the evil forces of the skull-faced villain Skeletor.

The series features the voices of John Erwin, Alan Oppenheimer, Linda Gary, Lou Scheimer, Erik Gunden, Erika Scheimer.

To celebrate the release, we’ve got 1 DVD boxset to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
a Rafflecopter giveaway

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Sunday 8th May 2022.

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 13.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Thunder Dopamine Review Thunder Dopamine Review

Music

Thunder – ‘Dopamine’ Review

UK rock heroes return with a barnstorming double album.

5 days ago
Dimensions Dimensions

Competitions

The Top 10 Rules You Should Follow When Attending a Country Music Show

Live shows are back! Hurrah. So why behave like an idiot?

1 day ago
Keith Urban Keith Urban

EF Country

Keith Urban’s Top 10 Songs Ranked

To celebrate the start of Urban's UK tour we pick our favourite 10 songs of his.

4 days ago
The Gray Man The Gray Man

Film

‘The Gray Man’ – take a look at the first images from Ryan Gosling’s new Netflix movie

Chris Evans, Regé-Jean Page and Ana de Armas also star.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you