Win ‘She-Ra: Princess of Power – The complete Collection’ on DVD

‘She-Ra: Princess of Power – The Complete Collection’ is available on DVD now courtesy of Fabulous Films / Fremantle Media Enterprises.
Princess Adora is the twin sister of Prince Adam, a.k.a. He-Man. She was kidnapped as a baby by Hordak of the Evil Horde and taken to the planet Etheria. On Etheria, Adora was mind-controlled into serving as a Force Captain of the Horde. He-Man eventually helped her escape and gave her the Sword of Protection, which allows her to transform into She-Ra: Princess of Power.
She-Ra now leads a group of freedom fighters known as the Great Rebellion- in the fight to free Etheria from the tyrannical rule of Hordak and the Evil Horde.
The series features the voices of Melendy Britt, George DiCenzo, Linda Gary, Erika Scheimer, Lou Scheimer.
To celebrate the release, we’ve got 1 DVD boxset to give away. Enter below for a chance to win… a Rafflecopter giveaway
This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Sunday 8th May 2022.
Terms & Conditions
- The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 13.
- Winners will be selected at random.
- By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
- Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
- Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
- Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
- Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
- The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
- There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
- Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.