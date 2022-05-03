Connect with us

Win ‘He-Man and She-Ra: The Secret of the Sword’ on DVD

The feature length film could be yours.

Published

He-Man and She-Ra: Secret of the Sword
Credit: Fabulous Films / Fremantle Media Enterprises

‘He-Man and She-Ra: The Secret of the Sword’ is available now on DVD courtesy of Fabulous Films and Fremantle Media Enterprises.

‘The Secret of The Sword’ was originally released in 1985 and was a compilation of the first five episodes of ‘She-Ra: Princess of Power’ with minor edits. Although it was not uncommon for animated series to create “movies” by stringing together several episodes, ‘The Secret of The Sword’ was ground-breaking because it was the first such movie to have a theatrical release. The film grossed more than three times its $2 million budget at the box office.

The film introduces the relationship between She-Ra and He-Man and the conflict between the Horde and the Great Rebellion. She-Ra was created in answer to the popularity of ‘He-Man and The Masters of The Universe’ (the franchise of which had earned over a billion dollars for Mattel by 1984). She-Ra went on to become an inescapable force for both boys and girls.

Troubled by nightmares of the past, The Sorceress sends He-Man to Etheria equipped with a precious jeweled sword. During a fight against the Evil Horde, He-Man is captured by Force Captain Adora and imprisoned. Adora is disturbed from her sleep by a voice, a voice which leads her to the jeweled sword and to her destiny as She-Ra!

The voice case includes John Erwin, Melendy Britt, Alan Oppenheimer, Linda Gary, George DiCenzo, Erika Scheimer and Lou Scheimer.

To celebrate the release we have 2 copies on DVD to give away. Enter below for a chance to win… a Rafflecopter giveaway

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Monday 9th May 2022.

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 13.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

