Italian drama ‘Blocco 181’ coming to Sky Atlantic and NOW in June – watch the trailer

‘Blocco 181’, a new Sky Original from Sky Italia, is coming to Sky Atlantic and NOW on 22nd June 2022, and we’ve got the trailer for you to enjoy!

Exploring love and crime, set to the sounds of rap and reggaeton, the new series is based in Milan. It’s a dark fairy tale, starring Italian rap-music pioneer Salmo, who also acts as music supervisor and creative producer.

The eight-part series is the first Italian in-house production from Sky Studios, with TapelessFilm and Red Joint Film.

Set in the fictional block 181, an imposing apartment complex on the hidden outskirts of Milan, the series follows the story of block residents Bea (Laura Osma – ‘El Chapo’), Ludo (Alessandro Piavani – ‘Blanca’, ‘House of Gucci’) and Mahdi (Andrea Dodero – ‘The Good Mothers’, ‘Non Odiare’). These three characters at the heart of the story come from different backgrounds but are brought together by a strong bond; Bea is a Latin-American girl, torn between loyalty to her family, the dangerous Misa gang, and a desire to change her life, whilst Ludo and Mahdi are two friends that come from different social classes but are as close as brothers. A dangerous triangle ultimately forms that challenges the rules of their social identities, as the trio navigate love, family, sex, crime, and emancipation.

Salmo makes his acting debut as Snake the (armed) right-hand man to Lorenzo (Alessandro Tedeschi – ‘Petra’, ‘Curon’, ‘Non Mentire’), a drug dealer and childhood friend of Rizzo (Alessio Praticò – ‘Il Miracolo’, ‘Il Cacciatore’, ‘Il Traditore’), the neighbourhood ‘boss’.

‘Blocc 181’ is directed by Giuseppe Capotondi (‘Suburra – La serie’) with Ciro Visco (‘Gomorrah’) and Matteo Nonifazio.

You can watch the trailer at the top of this article.