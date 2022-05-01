‘The Larkins’ confirmed to return for a second series at ITV

Comedy drama ‘The Larkins‘, a new take on H.E. Bates’ novels, will return to ITV for a second series later this year.

The 6 new episodes are being filmed in the Kent countryside and they have been written by Simon Nye (‘Finding Alice’), with the exception of episode three which was written by Abigail Wilson.

Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan will return as Pop and Ma Larkin with Tok Stephen returning as Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton. Joelle Rae will take over the role of Mariette Charlton for the new series.

The new series sees a new family, the Jerebohms, arrive in the village, who are soon at war with the Larkins. The mother (Pinkie) will be played by Morgana Robinson with Hector Bateman Harden playing her son Gilbert and Lucy Allix playing her daughter Blanche. The casting of husband and father (Cuthbert) will be announced in due course

Another new arrival in the village is the handsome Reverend Candy, played by Maxim Ays, who immediately sets hearts a flutter, including Primrose Larkin’s. Could it be love?

Other cast members returning for the new series are Peter Davison (the Vicar), Kriss Dosanjh (Brigadier), Amelia Bullmore (Miss Edith Pilchester), Seeta Indrani (Miss Chand), Robert Bathurst (Johnny Delamere), Francesca Wilson Waterworth (Libby Fothergill), Barney Walsh (PC Harness), Tony Gardner (Alec Norman) and Selina Griffiths (Norma Norman).

Completing the Larkin family on screen will be Liam Middleton (Montgomery Larkin), Lola Shepelev (Victoria Larkin), Summer Miller (Zinnia Larkin) and Sienna Miller (Petunia Larkin).

‘The Larkins’ will be directed by Andy De Emmony (‘The Nest’) and produced by Serena Cullen (‘Buffering’).