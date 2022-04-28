John Morgan Makes the Semi-Finals of The American Song Contest With ‘Right in the Middle’

Whilst it making be taking place on another continent in different time-zones I’ve been intrigued by the American Song Contest on NBC in America this year. Based around the idea of our very own Eurovision Song Contest, it sees artists representing the different states of America in competition with each. By far our favourite has been John Morgan, representing North Carolina and he made it through to the semi-finals this week with his excellent song ‘Right in the Middle’.

Written by John Morgan, Will Bundy, Justin Wilson and Rodney Clawson, the song was produced by Jason Aldean and his longtime bandmembers, Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy. “Right In The Middle” continues the same heartbroken, stuck in a memory sentiment as Aldean and Carrie Underwood’s GRAMMY® nominated No. 1 hit “If I Didn’t Love You,” which John co-wrote (along with seven other songs on Aldean’s new album, MACON, GEORGIA).

“I had the idea for this song in my phone for about a year but kept a hold on it for the right moment and writers to do it justice—to see it finally come to life and have it debut across the nation on the American Song Contest is more that I could have hoped for,” said John Morgan. “It can be hard to get over somebody—I wanted to acknowledge that struggle with this song and say ‘it’s okay to have those lingering thoughts’ and let people know they’re not the only one going through it.”

“Right In The Middle” is the second song released by the sought-after songwriter, following his 2021 “Coldest Beer in Town.” John will be taking these songs on the road with him this fall as he supports on Aldean’s ‘Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour’.