Keith Urban’s Top 10 Songs Ranked

Tonight (April 28th) sees the start of Keith Urban’s eagerly awaited UK tour in Birmingham. To celebrate having the awesome Antipodean back on our shores we went through his back catalogue with a fine tooth comb and choose our top 10 favourite songs of his.

10. You Look Good in My Shirt

A song actually released twice by Keith over the years. A fun-filled hook-up track with a superb singalong chorus.

9. Raining on Sunday

A real heartfelt, ballad with oodles of soul. You can hear the quiver in Urban’s voice and feel the angst coming off the track in waves.

8. Long Hot Summer

One of the best summer-tinged tracks ever written we think. Great tempo, great melodies and an infectious guitar line makes this song an absolute banger.

7. Blue Ain’t Your Colour

Late-night, hotel bar blues from Urban on this slick, polished ballad. One of those songs that just gets better and better with age.

6. Wasted Time

An absolute monster of a live song. Great to sing to and we defy you not to bust out the air guitar whilst listening too!

5. Days Go By

This was the song that started it all for us with Keith back in 2005. Perfect driving vibes, arm out the window and singing along at the top of your lungs.

4. Somewhere in My Car

We love Keith when he’s rocking out and there’s no better track than this. What an absolute top-notch live song guaranteed to get any crowd bouncing.

3. You’ll Think of Me

One of the best ‘F You’ songs ever. Sure, you might have broke his heart but Keith will have the last laugh. Also, one of the most hotly debated ‘what’s the lyric?’ arguments ever – can she keep his cat or his hat? The debate rages on.

2. John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16

Just class. Nothing more to say. A slick, well written song that hits home every time, even years after its release. Heartfelt, heartland vibes.

1.Stupid Boy

Was this really released a decade ago? A monster length epic of self loathing and vulnerability.