Lil Nas X bringing the ‘Long Live Montero Tour’ to Europe in November

Lil Nas X is embarking on his first ever tour this year, which will arrive in Europe in November.
The ‘Long Live Montero Tour’ will begin in the US on 6th September at The Fillmore in Detroit. It will make stops in Chicago, Nashville, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in San Francisco, CA at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Sunday, 23rd October.
The European leg begins Tuesday 8th November 8th in Amsterdam and concludes Thursday 17th November in Barcelona, Spain.
The tour will be the first to launch an exclusive ticket presale with Cash App. Beginning on Wednesday 27th April at 10am until Thursday 28th April at 10pm local time, new and existing Cash App Cash Card holders can unlock the presale and purchase tickets by using the first 9 numbers of their Cash Card on Ticketmaster and completing the purchase using their Cash Card.
The tour is in support of Lil Nas X’s debut album ‘Montero’, which features the hit song ‘Industry Baby’ featuring Jack Harlow and the Platinum single ‘That’s What I Want’.
Lil Nas X ‘Long Live Montero’ North American Tour Dates:
Tue Sep 06 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
Sat Sep 10 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Thu Sep 15 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Sun Sep 18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Tue Sep 20 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Thu Sep 22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
Sun Sep 25 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Tue Sep 27 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Sat Oct 01 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Mon Oct 03 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
Tue Oct 04 – Miami, FL – James L Knight Center
Tue Oct 18 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
Fri Oct 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
Sun Oct 23 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Lil Nas X ‘Long Live Montero’ European Tour Dates:
Tue Nov 08 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
Wed Nov 09 – Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling Halle
Thu Nov 10 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle
Sat Nov 12 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
Mon Nov 14 – Paris, France – Zenith
Tue Nov 15 – Brussels, Belgium – Palais 12
Thu Nov 17 – Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club
Tickets for the North American dates will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday 29th April at 10am local time; all European dates will go on sale to the public starting Friday 6th May at 10am local time. For tickets and more information, visit longlivemontero.com.