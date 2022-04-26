Connect with us

Gavin DeGraw

Music

Gavin DeGraw announces new album ‘Face the River’ – listen to the title track

The personal title track is available now.

Published

Gavin DeGraw will release new album ‘Face the River’ on 20th May 2022 and today he’s unveiled the title track.

The personal new single was written by DeGraw and it gives fans a taster of what’s to come from the new record.

“This album is dedicated to my parents,” DeGraw shares, “They were my heroes. It was their love story, their sacrifices, and their guidance that shaped this music.”

Gavin DeGraw - Face the River
Credit: RCA

The release of the single comes with the music video and the first episode of DeGraw’s new ‘Face the River’ documentary series. The series is heartfelt and uplifting as each episode follows DeGraw as he crisscrosses America struggling with the unresolved grief that comes with the untimely loss of both parents.

Watch the first episode on DeGraw’s Facebook page. The series will feature six episodes in addition to three live performance videos. 

This Saturday DeGraw kicks off for his Full Circle Tour at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

