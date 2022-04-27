Papa Roach announce UK return for March 2023

Papa Roach are heading back to the UK in March 2023 as special guests on Don Broco’s arena tour.

The tour will be the band’s first UK dates since April 2019 and it will see them playing four shows starting at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena on 21st March. They will then head to Leeds First Direct Arena on 23rd March, Birmingham Utilita Arena on 24th March and finish at London’s Alexandra Palace on 25th March.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am on Friday 29th April at www.myticket.co.uk



Frontman Jacoby Shaddix comments, “We’ve loved the Don Broco boys for quite some time, and are thrilled to bring this party to the UK – it’s been too long!”



Don Broco frontman Rob Damiani adds, “Beyond pumped to announce the Amazing Things arena tour featuring a lineup only the sweetest dreams are made of. There’s no two ways about it, we wouldn’t be the band we are today if it wasn’t for the legends that are Papa Roach so as you can imagine we’re super excited to have the guys out with us.”

The tour will support Papa Roach’s new album ‘Ego Trip’, their eleventh, which is released on their own New Noize Records on 8th April 2022. The album features the single ‘Kill the Noise’.

The full dates are:



21st – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

23rd – Leeds, First Direct Arena

24th – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

25th – London, Alexandra Palace