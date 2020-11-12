Roblox And Lil Nas X Team Up To Perform A Virtual Concert

With live venues remaining closed there is a massive gap in the market which Roblox and Lil Nas are looking to take advantage of. People still want to see their favourite artists perform live and virtual shows are an interesting approach to take.

Lil Nas X will perform his upcoming new single “HOLIDAY” live for the first time, along with some of his most popular hits, in this innovative and fully immersive concert experience for Roblox users worldwide to enjoy. Roblox will open the first of three free concert showings at 1 p.m. PST on Saturday, November 14th.

“We’re throwing the biggest virtual concert of 2020, and I hope everybody in the world can come check it out,” said Lil Nas X. “I feel very lucky to be the first artist to ever do this on Roblox. We had so much fun putting this together for my fans, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it!”

The concert will feature a set of stages, all inspired by Lil Nas X’s songs and music videos, that are using the latest shadowing, lighting, and physically-based rendering (PBR) facial recognition technologies available on the Roblox platform. The entire experience is designed to give Roblox users and Lil Nas X fans a unique way to discover and enjoy music together with their friends and connect with their favourite artist like never before.

In addition to the concert experience, Roblox and Columbia Records will also be showing a Q&A with the artist that will be streamed inside the concert venue starting with the preshow at 4 p.m. PST on Friday, November 13th.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Columbia Records to bring Lil Nas X fans and the Roblox community together in an entirely new way,” said Jon Vlassopulos, Global Head of Music at Roblox. “This concert with Lil Nas X will transport players and their friends into the Metaverse, and bring to life the future of what immersive, social experiences can look like.”

“Columbia Records is always driven to find new and innovative ways for our storied artists to share their creative vision,” said Ryan Ruden, SVP, Experiential Marketing and Business Development for Columbia Records. “This partnership is an exciting opportunity to share Lil Nas X’s new music with over 150 million kids and teens globally through this first-ever high-fidelity concert experience on Roblox.”

Concert Showtimes

Saturday, November 14, 2020 @ 1:00 pm PST

Saturday, November 14, 2020 @ 10:00 pm PST

Sunday, November 15, 2020 @ 9:00 am PST

Preshow: Q&A Session + Exclusive Behind The Scenes + Scavenger Hunt

Friday, November 13, 2020 @ 4:00 pm PST