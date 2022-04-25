Marcus King Rocks Out on New Song, ‘Hard Working Man’ & Announces New Album Too

Marcus King has announced the release of Young Blood, his new solo album, produced by Dan Auerbach and released August 26 on Rick Rubin’s American Records/Republic Records & via Snakefarm Records in the UK. Country fans last heard from Marcus on his scintillating collaboration with the Zac Brown Band on the awesome track ‘Stubborn Pride’ from ZBB’s ‘The Comeback Album’ in 2021.

Pre-order available here: https://MK.lnk.to/youngblood Credit: American Records/Republic/Snakefarm

King and Auerbach set out to capture the classic power trio sound, which was pioneered in the late 60s and 70s, with a distinct sonic triad of bass, drums, and guitar. The album was recorded at Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound Studio in Nashville summer 2021, with acclaimed musicians including Chris St. Hilaire on drums and Nick Movshon on bass. Songs were written by King and Auerbach in collaboration with legends such as Desmond Child and Angelo Petraglia.

You can hear influences ranging as far as ZZ Top, Steve Miller Band and Lynyrd Skynyrd on ‘Hard Working Man’, which is a great taster of what is still to come on ‘Young Blood’. There are also UK tour dates too:

JUN 23 THU – Fairview Park – Dublin, Ireland*

JUN 25 SAT – Alexandra Palace – London, United Kingdom*

JUN 26 SUN – The Globe – Cardiff, United Kingdom

JUN 28 TUE – O2 Apollo Manchester – Manchester, United Kingdom*

JUN 29 WED – O2 Apollo Manchester – Manchester, United Kingdom*

JUN 30 THU – Rock City – Nottingham, United Kingdom

*with Greta Van Fleet