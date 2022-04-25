Twinnie Releases New Song ‘Dying Inside’ & Announces EP Details

The UK’s very own Twinnie will release her four-track EP ‘Welcome To The Club’ on Friday, June 3, delivering a crucial message of inclusivity, self-love, self-confidence and acceptance for all. The actress / singer recently released new song “Dying Inside.” Penned by Twinnie with Jamie Kennedy, the song revisits a lost relationship, spotlighting the lie that you need to put on a show and smile through your pain. Credit: Fraser Taylor

Welcome To The Club Track Listing :

1. “Welcome To The Club” (Twinnie, Phil Barton, Lindsay Rimes)

2. “One Heart” (Twinnie, Alex Stacey, Rupert Blackman, Laura Welsh, Peter Rycroft, Ben Johnson)

3. “Something or Somebody” (Twinnie, Emily Landis, Eric Arjes)

4. “Dying Inside” (Twinnie, Jamie Kennedy)

Produced by Twinnie, Ben Johnson and Johnny Reno

Pre-save/pre-add the EP HERE