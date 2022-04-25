Danni Nicholls shares new single ‘Little Fictions’

Danni Nicholls has released her new single ‘Little Fictions’, available to stream and download now.

The song was written in February 2020 with co-writer Rebekah Powell (Zooey Deschanel, Ward Thomas, Sarah Darling). ‘Little Fictions’ was born from a persistent, niggling feeling of doubt. Doubt of the self, of life’s path, of certain relationships. An acknowledgement of the anxiety inducing voices in our heads which try to take us down, to block our potential…the little fictions we tell ourselves that drown out our intuition and make it hard to trust the journey.

Composer Johnny Parry arranged and recorded the strings in the UK. Nicholls comments:

“Johnny is one of my closest friends and was a huge support throughout the pandemic. We spent much time in a lockdown bubble group talking about how great it would be to work together on this song and it has turned out better than I could’ve dreamed. He’s an incredible talent. To be heading back out on tour with my band and a brand new single after so long is extremely exciting and empowering. I’m so glad to finally share Little Fictions. I hope it brings some joy and comfort.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nicholls heads out on a 12 date tour as a trio with Mark Lewis and Sam Barrett, starting on 28th April in Sheffield.

‘Hear Your Voice’ Tour Dates:

28/04/22 The Greystones, Sheffield

29/04/22 The Met, Bury

30/04/22 Sage 2, Gateshead

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

01/05/22 Town Hall, Kirton in Lindsey

04/05/22 Music Room Liverpool Philharmonic, Liverpool

06/05/22 Norden Farm Arts Centre, Maidenhead

14/05/22 The Stables, Milton Keynes

20/05/22 Chapel Arts, Bath

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

22/05/22 Acapela Studio, Cardiff

26/05/22 Henry Tudor House, Shrewsbury

27/05/22 229 The Venue, London

28/05/22 Little Rabbit Barn, Colchester