Listen: Alison Sudol releases new single ‘Peaches’

American singer-songwriter and actress Alison Sudol has released her new single ‘Peaches’.

The song arrives ahead of her support dates with Goldfrapp in London at Royal Festival Hall on Thursday 14th and Friday 15th April 2022.

‘Peaches’ is the first single taken from Sudol’s upcoming album due later this year. A bare-bones track with hushed vocals, ‘Peaches’ is a personal paen to motherhood.

The single gives us a first glimpse into Sudol’s upcoming album, which she wrote, co-produced and recorded with London based multi-instrumentalist, producer, composer Chris Hyson, who is also half of adventurous collective Snowpoet.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘We came up with the foundation of ‘Peaches’ in the studio in Wales, sitting in the sun during an insane heat wave, looking out over sheep fields,’ says Sudol. ‘The framework of the song came almost immediately but the words were slow. Several months later, with a nearly finished record, ‘Peaches’ still had no lyrics. My partner and I were talking about trying again for a child after our loss. I kept dreaming of this little baby girl. The dreams were so vivid, so real it was like she was right there, but I had no idea if I could bring a child into the world. The dreams made me long for her so much it was dizzying, but painful too, knowing it might never happen. The lyrics finally came. Three weeks later our daughter was conceived.’

The album was recorded in Wales at GIant Wafer Studios during summer 2020.

Sudol can currently be seen on the big screen in ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’. She has previously released music as A Fine Frenzy and has toured with Rufus Wainwright.