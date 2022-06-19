Alison Sudol releases new single ‘Meteor Shower’

Singer-songwriter and actress Alison Sudol has released her new single ‘Meteor Shower’.

Available to download and stream now courtesy of Kartel Music Group, ‘Meteor Shower’ is the follow-up to ‘Peaches’. The second single to be taken from Sudol’s upcoming new album, ‘Meteor Shower’ captures the starkness of the first morning after loss.

Comments Sudol, “ We had been up all night. When we came back from the hospital ,it was morning, that first powdery light just before the sun. The hills were silver and there was a haze hanging low. It was so cold, so quiet. Tiny buds on the branches. Birds starting to sing. Empty, exhausted, too dazed to think about the future or the past. All we could do was breathe, focus on small, mundane acts. We held each other. We held hands. There was so much about it that was awful, but all I can remember is how beautiful it was.’

You can hear the song at the top of this article and you can see Sudol reprising her role as Queenie Goldstein in the latest ‘Fantastic Beasts’ film ‘The Secrets of Dumbledore’.