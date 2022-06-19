Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Alison Sudol

Music

Alison Sudol releases new single ‘Meteor Shower’

Listen to the second track from her upcoming record.

Published

Singer-songwriter and actress Alison Sudol has released her new single ‘Meteor Shower’.

Available to download and stream now courtesy of Kartel Music Group, ‘Meteor Shower’ is the follow-up to ‘Peaches’. The second single to be taken from Sudol’s upcoming new album, ‘Meteor Shower’ captures the starkness of the first morning after loss.

Comments Sudol, “We had been up all night. When we came back from the hospital ,it was morning, that first powdery light just before the sun. The hills were silver and there was a haze hanging low. It was so cold, so quiet. Tiny buds on the branches. Birds starting to sing. Empty, exhausted, too dazed to think about the future or the past. All we could do was breathe, focus on small, mundane acts. We held each other. We held hands. There was so much about it that was awful, but all I can remember is how beautiful it was.’

You can hear the song at the top of this article and you can see Sudol reprising her role as Queenie Goldstein in the latest ‘Fantastic Beasts’ film ‘The Secrets of Dumbledore’.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood

EF Country

Our Top 10 most iconic moments from CMAFest 2022

It's hard to narrow down the whole festival into 10 bite size nuggets but we did it!

4 days ago
Kip Moore Kip Moore

EF Country

Kip Moore’s Top 10 Most Evocative, Literary Lyrics

A deep-dive into the most poetic lyrics ever written by Kip Moore.

1 day ago
Brett Eldredge Brett Eldredge

EF Country

Brett Eldredge – ‘Songs About You’ album review

The Country star continues to explore vulnerability and honesty on his new record.

4 days ago
Jackson Dean Jackson Dean

EF Country

Interview: Jackson Dean talks ‘Don’t Come Lookin’ success & future plans

Rising Country star has a lot to celebrate this year.

3 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you