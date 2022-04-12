Connect with us

Ozuna x Boza

Music

Watch: Ozuna & Boza release new single ‘Apretaito’

The reggaeton stars have created an explosive new anthem.

Published

Ozuna has teamed up with breakout artist Boza for new single ‘Apretaito’.

Available to download and stream now, the song promises to become another reggaeton classic due to its catchy rhythm and its crafty lyrics.

The music video for the track is directed by Nuno Gomes and it shows the scene of a club where both urban performers are surrounded by women enjoying a night full of music, dance, and fun between them and friends. Breaking molds and stereotypes while celebrating diversity and female empowerment, who take over the dance floor to dazzle with their charms, glamour, and charisma, to the rhythm of ‘Apretaito’. 

‘Apretaito’ was written by Ozuna and Boza, and was produced by Chris Jedai and Gaby Music, among others. 

The song is the latest new music from Ozuna, who has been dropping tracks since the beginning of the year including the Christina Aguilera collaboration ‘Santo’. His most recent release, ‘G-Wagon’, premiered three weeks ago and already has more than 9.1 million views.

