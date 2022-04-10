Win Justin Moore’s ‘Greatest Hits’ on translucent red vinyl

Multi-Platinum Country hitmaker Justin Moore has teamed up with Walmart for the exclusive, red vinyl release of his ‘Greatest Hits’ album via The Valory Music Co.
Chronicling Moore’s impressive career, the 13-track project features his 10 chart-topping singles alongside a handful of longtime fan-favourites — including ‘Bait a Hook’ and ‘Backwoods’.
Fresh off the release of ‘With A Woman You Love’, the twang-laden love song is currently climbing the country radio charts and serves as the first track off another forthcoming studio album, also expected from Moore in 2022.
The track listing for ‘Greatest Hits’ is:
- Small Town USA (3:38)
- Why We Drink (3:30)
- Til My Last Day (3:56)
- Lettin’ TheNight Roll (3:23)
- Bait A Hook (3:29)
- If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away (3:45)
- Somebody Else Will (2:44)
- Point At You (3:00)
- You Look Like I Need A Drink (3:07)
- The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home (3:11)
- Backwoods (2:37)
- We Didn’t Have Much (2:55)
- Home Sweet Home(featuring Vince Neil) (3:50)
