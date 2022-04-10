Connect with us

Win Justin Moore’s ‘Greatest Hits’ on translucent red vinyl

The Country star’s new release could be yours.

Published

Justin Moore - Greatest Hits
Credit: Big Machine

Multi-Platinum Country hitmaker Justin Moore has teamed up with Walmart for the exclusive, red vinyl release of his ‘Greatest Hits’ album via The Valory Music Co.

Chronicling Moore’s impressive career, the 13-track project features his 10 chart-topping singles alongside a handful of longtime fan-favourites — including ‘Bait a Hook’ and ‘Backwoods’.

Fresh off the release of ‘With A Woman You Love’, the twang-laden love song is currently climbing the country radio charts and serves as the first track off another forthcoming studio album, also expected from Moore in 2022.

The track listing for ‘Greatest Hits’ is:

  1. Small Town USA (3:38)
  2. Why We Drink (3:30)
  3. Til My Last Day (3:56)
  4. Lettin’ TheNight Roll (3:23)
  5. Bait A Hook (3:29)
  6. If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away (3:45)
  7. Somebody Else Will (2:44)
  8. Point At You (3:00)
  9. You Look Like I Need A Drink (3:07)
  10. The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home (3:11)
  11. Backwoods (2:37)
  12. We Didn’t Have Much (2:55)
  13. Home Sweet Home(featuring Vince Neil) (3:50)

To celebrate the release, we’ve got one copy on vinyl to give away. Enter below for a chance to win… a Rafflecopter giveaway

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Saturday 16th April 2022.

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 13.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

In this article:

