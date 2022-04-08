Win Pet Simulator X Huge Dog & Dragon Plushies In Our Free Competition

We are delighted to announce that we have teamed up with a brand new YouTuber, OBD Games, to run two separate competitions where you could win yourself one of the new huge dragon or dog plushies for Pet Simulator X. These plush toys sold out within twenty minutes of going on sale and it seems the only way to buy one now is to pay over the odds to scalpers.

This is why it’s so great to be able to team up with OBD Games to give our readers a chance of getting a plush for free.

The winners of each competition will win a brand new, factory sealed plush toy and will include a digital code that can be redeemed in Pet Simulator X which will bring your plushy to life in the game. The winners will be announced once the channel reaches the 1000 subscribers milestone.

To enter you will need to visit the videos below but in summary, the following rules apply:

Like the video

Subscribe to the channel

Add your Roblox username in the comments section

Winners will be announced via a live event once the channel reaches 1000 subscribers

Check out both videos below for your chance to win. Good luck!