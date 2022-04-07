How can AI improve eSports?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being adopted to play important roles in different industries, from healthcare to automation. Ai technologies complement human efforts, and the positive impact recorded in these sectors shows that AI technologies have also helped to improve most human processes efficiently.

The rise of eSports has been remarkable, but lately, AI technologies are being introduced to eSports to deliver a brilliant twist to gaming. As a result, eSports platforms such as www.esports-betting.pro have continued to enjoy significant boosts in numbers. ESports is no longer regarded as a subset of the sports industry. However, it is now a thriving and standalone industry.

The current trends signify that eSports are here to stay, but the future holds many more prospects. What does the crystal ball say about eSports? In light of eSport’s impressive numbers, many industry experts have been trying to unravel the future of eSports.

The market potential of eSports

eSports is a massive market with enormous growth potential. All around the world, people consume insane amounts of eSports content daily. The monies staked on eSports games are also mind boggling.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

eSports great success rates also translate to eSports betting – a subsector of eSports that also continues to grow rapidly. According to Insider Intelligence, the global eSports industry will reach an estimated 29.6 million monthly viewers in 2022.

One of the factors behind eSports’ tremendous growth is AI technology. AI is currently improving the eSports environment, and more developers are beginning to apply AI provisions to their games. AI technology will significantly shape the future of eSports, but many crystal ball gazers do not know this yet.

AI technology looks set to be more beneficial for eSports gaming. It will likewise improve the prospects for eSports betting.

How will AI help to improve eSports and eSports betting?

Here are some ways in which AI technology will improve eSports and eSports betting:

Curb match/game-fixing incidences

AI technology can significantly reduce the occurrence of deliberate match/game manipulations.

Improve gameplay

AI can be used to make accurate analyses and predictions. These analyses and predictions will help game players realize the aspects they need to improve. They will also help players understand their opponent’s strategies and know the best tactics to combat them.

Customized training regimens

eSports players/characters are usually developed to share similar abilities with the real-life players they represent. With AI, it is possible to train these players/characters through different AI-powered tools and system designs. These system tools and designs will feed on data to identify weak areas that need improvement. This will help to improve their performances and boost winning chances.

Seal more sponsorship deals

Like real-life scenarios, eSports players and teams can take on sponsorship deals and promote businesses to the millions of people who consume eSports content. With AI, teams and players can expand their reach to find potential sponsors. They can set different preferences to target potential sponsors.

Spring up of more AI-enabled eSports platforms

The application of AI-enabled tools such as computer vision, deep learning, and machine learning will help to improve the general eSports environment. This will also attract more audiences who will appreciate the tough nature of the games and their entertainment. AI technology will usher players into many possibilities in the future.

Conclusion

AI and eSports have been an excellent match. There is room for a lot of improvements in the eSports scene. As AI technologies advance, we are bound to witness more interesting possibilities in the world of eSports.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

eSports will rest on the shoulders of AI technology to bring massive turnarounds to the eSports world. Of course, this will also give rise to the already exciting eSports numbers.