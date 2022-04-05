PlayStation Plus games for April 2022 available now

The free PlayStation Plus games for April are now available with three great titles across PS4 and PS5 for PS Plus subscribers. Our pick of the bunch last month was Ghostrunner for PS5.

PS Plus games always launch on the first Tuesday of the month which means the new selection is available today. PS Plus members can grab free copies of Hood: Outlaws & Legends (PS5/PS4), Slay the Spire (PS4) and SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (PS4). There are no bonus games this month.

Remember that PS Plus members who own a PS5 also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection. This is a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, including Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more.

To recap:

Leaving PS Plus on 5th April, 2022

Ghostrunner (PS5)

Ark: Survival Evolved (PS4)

Team Sonic Racing (PS4)

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends (PS4)

Available on PS Plus on 5th April, 2022:

Hood: Outlaws & Legends (PS5/PS4)

Slay the Spire (PS4)

SpongeBob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (PS4)

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for May 2022 towards the end of April. Remember to make sure you’ve added these titles to your collection before the new games arrive.

Let us know what you think of the PS Plus games for April as well as your wishes for May via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!