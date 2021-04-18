‘Beyond NRG’ nootropic gaming energy drink review

Many gamers will be familiar with sitting down for some quality time with their favourite game only to find themselves feeling tired. When this happens our response is usually to make a strong cup of coffee or grab an energy drink. Often doing so can lead to a ‘crash’ when the effect wears off or you find yourself sat up half the night unable to sleep due to the caffeine.

Last month I was given the opportunity to sample a variety of flavours of Beyond NRG – a new sugar-free energy drink aimed at gamers. The pack I received for this review contained a Vortex Shaker, a 20 sachet box of mixed flavours plus one of their limited edition Mortal Kombat – Fatality tubs. The 400g tub I received was the Blue Raspberry Lemonade flavour which contains 40 servings.

Making a drink is as simple as filling a shaker with around 400ml of water, adding a sachet or scoop of power and then shaking for around 15 seconds. If you’re lucky enough to have a Vortex Shaker then you add the water, press a button to activate the shaker and tip your powder in. The Vortex Shaker is completely unnecessary but it’s a fantastic gimmick and great for showing off to friends and family.

Flavours & Taste

I’ve had the opportunity to try all the flavours, these are:

Blue Raspberry Lemonade

Honeydew Melon, Grape & Raspberry

Mango, Pineapple & Blood Orange

Strawberry, Watermelon & Lime

Wild Forest Fruits

Of these five flavours I must admit I’ve had a hard time choosing my favourite as they are all delicious and very refreshing. After much thought I think the Blue Raspberry Lemonade is the one I’ve enjoyed drinking the most. The nice thing is that you can purchase sachets individually or create your own mixed box before committing to a large batch of one flavour.

While Beyond NRG is effectively a drink, they prefer to refer to it as an energy supplement created for gaming and esports. Much of this is thanks to their nootropic stack which is focused on improving blood flow, enhancing cognitive function, reducing stress and relieving anxiety.

The ingredients in Beyond NRG fit into three categories – Energy, Vitamins & Minerals and Nootropics. I’ve detailed these below with the descriptions taken from the Beyond NRG website.

Energy

Acetyl-L-Carnitine (700mg) – Boosts memory, mental alertness, fluid thought and is known for its antioxidant properties.

– Boosts memory, mental alertness, fluid thought and is known for its antioxidant properties. N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine (450mg) – Metabolised into dopamine, this ingredient helps improve performance under stress while reducing the effects of sleep deprivation.

– Metabolised into dopamine, this ingredient helps improve performance under stress while reducing the effects of sleep deprivation. Coffeine (150mg) – A healthier caffeine extract found in unroasted coffee beans. Helps to provide a natural and constant supply of energy to the body.

Vitamins & Minerals

Riboflavin (Vit B2) (0.7mg) – Geared toward wellbeing. This vitamin is great for breaking down food, absorbing nutrients and maintaining body tissue.

– Geared toward wellbeing. This vitamin is great for breaking down food, absorbing nutrients and maintaining body tissue. Niacin (Vit B3) (7mg NE) – Helps to lower cholesterol, boosts brain functionality and improve skin feel. Its’s also known to alleviate symptoms of arthritis.

– Helps to lower cholesterol, boosts brain functionality and improve skin feel. Its’s also known to alleviate symptoms of arthritis. Pantothenic Acid (3mg) – Pantothenic acid – more commonly known as vitamin B5 – helps convert food into energy, promoting a healthy digestive tract.

– Pantothenic acid – more commonly known as vitamin B5 – helps convert food into energy, promoting a healthy digestive tract. Folic Acid (Vit B9) (100μg) – Helps the body produce dopamine and serotonin. Promoting brain health as well as helping the body produce and maintain new cells.

– Helps the body produce dopamine and serotonin. Promoting brain health as well as helping the body produce and maintain new cells. Vitamin C (80mg) – This common household vitamin, also known as ascorbic acid, has several important functions. It’s responsible for protecting cells while maintaining healthy skin and bones.

– This common household vitamin, also known as ascorbic acid, has several important functions. It’s responsible for protecting cells while maintaining healthy skin and bones. Vitamin D3 (5μg) – Vitamin D3 is critical to the synthesis of GABA, glutamate and glutamine as well as dopamine in your brain.

Nootropics

Bacopa Monnieri (200mg) – An ayurvedic plant that delivers a variety of antioxidants. Alongside this, Bacopa Monnieri can help improve memory and reduce anxiety.

– An ayurvedic plant that delivers a variety of antioxidants. Alongside this, Bacopa Monnieri can help improve memory and reduce anxiety. L-Choline Bitartrate (400mg) – An Acetylcholine source used in the treatment of depression, memory loss and fatigue, that works alongside green bean caffeine.

– An Acetylcholine source used in the treatment of depression, memory loss and fatigue, that works alongside green bean caffeine. Ashwagandha (150mg) – This adaptogen helps you manage stress. Ashwagandha also boosts brain function, lowers blood sugar and can help symptoms of anxiety.

– This adaptogen helps you manage stress. Ashwagandha also boosts brain function, lowers blood sugar and can help symptoms of anxiety. Panax Ginseng (100mg) – This Asian wonder plant has been shown to improve brain functionality, boost your immune system and reduce tiredness.

– This Asian wonder plant has been shown to improve brain functionality, boost your immune system and reduce tiredness. Ginkgo Biloba (50mg) – Ginkgo Biloba supports good blood circulation while improving various brain functions such as, focus and attention span.

– Ginkgo Biloba supports good blood circulation while improving various brain functions such as, focus and attention span. L-Theanine (250mg) – L-Theanine is an amino acid, commonly found in tea leaves. This ingredient helps relieve stress by leveling blood pressure.

Verdict

Beyond NRG is packed with ingredients designed to help gamers focus on the task at hand. It’s easy to mix a drink and tastes great but does it actually help? From my experience over the past month I’d say that you definitely feel the effects of Beyond NRG within minutes. I’ve noticed that each time I’ve had a sachet that I feel more alert and focused. The effects seem to last for a couple of hours, plenty long enough for a gaming session. Best of all I haven’t noticed an instant crash when it wears off which I’m guessing is thanks to the coffeine and lack of sugar.

Beyond NRG isn’t going to make you better at the games you play, but it doesn’t make that claim. What it does give you is a refreshing drink and the energy and focus needed to put in the hours of practice to get better. If you currently reach for the coffee or energy drinks when gaming then you might want to give Beyond NRG a try. I know when my samples run out I’ll be looking into buying myself some more.

Beyond NRG is available online and comes in tubs or sachets – starting at £1.50 for a single sachet, £23.99 for a Build-Your-Own Box (20 x sachets) or £34.99 for a 40 serving tub.