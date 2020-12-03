Call of Duty Endowment second annual C.O.D.E. Bowl coming 11th December

The Call of Duty Endowment (CODE) have announced the second ever C.O.D.E. Bowl presented by USAA on 11th December. The C.O.D.E. Bowl is the Endowment’s cornerstone charity event to raise awareness and funds for veteran employment. For the first time ever, all five U.S. Department of Defence military branches and UK military are participating with members from their own esports teams.

This year’s C.O.D.E. Bowl includes three new teams making their debut from the US Marine Corps, US Air Force and the US Space Force. In addition, with the participation from the United Kingdom’s British Army, Royal Air Force, and Royal Navy, the C.O.D.E. Bowl will also be the first trans-Atlantic military eSports competition to feature all of these branches.

The C.O.D.E. Bowl kicks off at 6:00 p.m. GMT, 11th December, and will feature eight teams each captained by a popular Call of Duty streamer teamed up with another top influencer and service members from the United States and the United Kingdom, all competing in the newly-released Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in a tournament-style competition. The action will be broadcast live on the Call of Duty YouTube and Twitch channels. Each team will be also be coached by a Call of Duty League professional who will provide strategy, tips and recommendations prior to the event.

Watch the C.O.D.E. Bowl trailer below:

Participating teams from the military include players from the United States Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Space Force, and UK players from the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force. Streamers joining these teams include Courage, LEGIQN, Huskerrs, Swagg, TeeP, Espresso, Vikkstar, Tommey, C9Emz, Spratt and more to be announced soon.

In addition to being the first all-service esports competition of its calibre, the C.O.D.E. Bowl, presented by USAA, is centred on impact, with all net proceeds from the event being used to place veterans into high-quality jobs.

The Call of Duty Endowment has funded the placement of more than 77,000 vets into high quality employment since its inception and aims to place 100,000 veterans into meaningful jobs by 2024.

Check out the official Call of Duty Endowment website for more information.