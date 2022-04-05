Lauren Alaina Announces a Split With Long-time Record Label

Lauren Alaina has announced that she has left long-time record label, Mercury Records / UMG Nashville. The “Getting Over Him” singer first signed with the label in June of 2011 after being named runner-up on American Idol Season 10.

During her time with the label, Alaina released two EPs, including ‘Getting Good’ (2020), ‘Getting Over Him’ (2020), as well as three albums, ‘Wildflower’ (2011), ‘Road Less Traveled’ (2017), ‘Sitting Pretty on Top of the World’ (2021).

Speaking on the move, Alaina thanked her label and said, “I have made the tough decision to spread my wings and close a very important chapter of my life. There are more exciting things happening in my career right now than ever before and I just can’t wait to see where it all leads.”

The singer is currently in the midst of her headlining Top of The World Tour, with special guest Spencer Crandall, which wraps up on April 15 in Charleston, South Carolina. Whether the split was instigated by Alaina or the label is still unclear but at only 27 years of age, the powerhouse vocalist still has a lot of time and songs left within her to light up this second phase of her career.