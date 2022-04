Fresh from her guest appearance on stage with Darius Rucker at last month’s C2C festival, Lucy Blu announces the release of new song, ‘Surrender’ on April 8th.

We’ve had multiple listens to this gorgeous piano ballad. Think Celine Dion, think Meat Loaf, think Lewis Capaldi for your touchstones. Blu nails the vocals and the piano sweeps you away into her world of Disney-esque splendour on a track that is destined to become a live favourite too.

Pre-order and pre-save the track right here Credit: Lucy Blu