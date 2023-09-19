Lauren Alaina makes impact on Country radio with newly re-recorded single ‘Thicc as Thieves’

Country music sensation Lauren Alaina is back in the spotlight with a bang, as she returns to country radio today with her latest single, ‘Thicc As Thieves.’ This marks her first release since joining forces with Big Loud Records, and it’s already making waves with an impressive 44 first-week adds, making it the second most-added single of the week.

Produced by the record-setting Joey Moi and co-written by Alaina herself, along with Rocky Block, Jacob Durrett, and Parker Welling, ‘Thicc As Thieves’ also features a catchy sample from Luke Bryan and Dallas Davidson’s ‘Country Girl (Shake It for Me).’ The single perfectly embodies Alaina’s well-known “buoyant personality,” as described by Billboard.

The Georgia-born star couldn’t contain her excitement, saying, “This Georgia peach is back at country radio! I’m so thrilled to bring ‘Thicc As Thieves’ to a station near you.” The track has taken social media by storm, sparking a viral dance trend that even drew participation from country stars like Blake Shelton, Kane Brown, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, and most recently, Pentatonix member and tourmate Scott Hoying. Alaina cheekily adds, “This song is about having fun and celebrating yourself – all assets included,” with a wink.

‘Thicc As Thieves’ was originally featured on her June Big Loud Records EP, ‘Unlocked,’ with Lainey Wilson appearing as a duet partner but Alaina has released a new version with just her on it. She has been performing the standout track solo throughout the summer at fairs, festivals, and while supporting a capella phenomenon Pentatonix on their nationwide tour. Looking ahead, Alaina has a series of live shows lined up for this fall, which Southern Living predicts will “have the crowd shimmying with her.”