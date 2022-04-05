Hit Songwriter Greylan James to Release New Song ‘Make Best Memories’

Country music artist/songwriter Greylan James is set to release his new song, “Make The Best Memories,” this Friday, April 8th.



Greylan wrote “Make The Best Memories” with fellow songwriters Ben Hayslip and Chase McGill, and marks the second release from a long list of new music that the songwriter, turned artist, has up his sleeve for the year.



“I’m so excited for the world to hear this song,” exclaims James. “Little moments make big memories. I hope this song inspires people to go out and do something with someone they’ll never forget.”

Prior to “Make The Best Memories” Greylan James made his debut as a Country music artist with the February debut of “Anything Cold.”



Just like on “Anything Cold” the Knoxville, Tennessee hit songwriter, along with Jason Massey, shared in the recording and production duties in addition to Greylan playing every instrument on “Make The Best Memories.”