Lauren Alaina talks about being intentionally Country & what Luke Bryan thinks about the sample on ‘Thicc as Thieves’

Lauren Alaina joins Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen, celebrating her latest EP, ‘Unlocked.’ Her first release on a new label, Lauren describes it as her most country project to date. She also breaks down the story behind her collaboration with friend and superstar Lainey Wilson on “Thicc As Thieves.”

Lauren Alaina Tells Apple Music About Her New Music Being Intentionally Very Country

It’s country through and through, there’s nothing pop about it. Nothing pop about it, which I was very intentional about. I spent a ton of time with my family over the last few years and back home in Rossville, Georgia where I came from… I want[ed] to make a record that the girls in my hometown will be proud of. That will represent them… I’m in just a different season, I’m in a season where home is the most important thing to me and I feel like I’ve found my forever homes everywhere with the label, with the music, with Joey [Moi] as my producer, with [my fiancé] Cameron [Arnold] and my family in general.

Lauren Alaina Tells Apple Music About Matching Her Voice with Her Personality

I came from a TV show [American Idol] where you want to be the best singer on the show. [On previous records,] I sang the highest I could and the loudest I could and this record’s not really that way at all. It’s just very different, but I’m so proud of it because I feel like… [my producer] Joey [Moi] said something so important to me when I met him… I’m so blessed that we’re working together. But he said, “I was so surprised by you when you came into the studio. Because what I’d heard of your music and your actual very loud country personality were kind of different and I want your music to reflect your personality more.”

Lauren Alaina Tells Apple Music About Writing “Thicc As Thieves” for Her and Lainey Wilson

I wrote it for [Lainey and me]… In fact, we tried to write it together. It’s something we’ve been talking about for over a year which is so embarrassing. I’m like… we’re going to write this song “Thicc As Thieves,” but it’s T-H-I-C-C and we were talking… So the whole TikTok thing with her booty and it going viral. We had already written the song when that happened, it was the most blessed day of my life. I was like when this song about donks comes out and hers is viral on TikTok I’m blessed, her literal butt went viral on the internet. I was like this is great, this looks like we did this on purpose like we’ve paid for this publicity.

Lauren Alaina Tells Apple Music About Luke Bryan Giving Her and Lainey Wilson His Blessing for Sampling “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” on Their Song “Thicc As Thieves”

Now we have a song about big butts and we sample “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” in it which is really cool. Luke [Bryan] FaceTimed me the other day and said, “You and Lainey are such a hoot, you’ve got my blessing.”