Jimmie Allen Performs at the Grammys & Announces New Album ‘Tulip Drive’

Multi-platinum recording artist Jimmie Allen will release his third album ‘Tulip Drive’ on Friday, June 24 via Stoney Creek Records/BBR Music Group. Much like its predecessors, the album’s title is deeply personal to Allen’s family ties – Tulip Drive is the name of the street his late grandmother grew up on. This continues the trend after ‘Mercury Drive’ and ‘Bette James’ both had very personal links to loved members of Allen’s family.



Speaking on the release, Allen says, ‘This is the first album where a lot of the songs are actually written based off a lot of my own personal life experiences – from relationships, the hardships of life, to the parties & the good times.” Credit: Academy of Country Music

Allen was nominated for Best New Artist at the 64th Annual GRAMMY® Awards this weekend and attended the show for the first time in addition to performing “Down Home” & presenting multiple categories during the Premiere Ceremony®, which streamed live on YouTube and on live.grammy.com on Sunday, April 3. Watch his performance here and his presenting slot here.

We’ve been big fans of Jimmie Allen’s for many years now and and can’t wait to see what is coming down the line on ‘Tulip Drive’. If lead single, ‘Down Home’ is anything to go, it’s going to be another quality release that should help propel Allen’s career further into the stratosphere.