Pre-Save or Pre-Order Roisin O’Hagan’s Infectious, Melodic Song ‘Sunset Valley’

Rising UK artist to release the first single from her upcoming EP.

Published

Roisin O'Hagan
Credit: Roisin O'Hagan

Rising UK artist Roisin O’Hagan releases her song ‘Sunset Valley’ on Friday April 8th. This is the first single from her upcoming EP . We’ve heard the song and heartily recommend you give it a listen. Fans of Taylor Swift, Fleetwood Mac and even artists like Del Amitri and the Laurel Canyon acts of the 1970s will find ‘Sunset Valley’ a melodic and rewarding listen.

The song is available to pre-order and pre-save now.

Written early in 2021, ‘Sunset Valley’ was performed for the first time at the Tennessee Fields Festival, after which Roisin was approached by Strategia Management. In partnership with Strategia, Roisin has collaborated on the production process for the first time, working with experienced session musicians Tim Galloway, Brian Allen and Miles McPherson from Nashville, yet still retaining creative control.

Roisin O'Hagan
Credit: Roisin O’Hagan

Roisin has this to say about the track: “Sunset Valley speaks of someone who hangs on to what they had with their first love in times gone by. The protagonist wonders where that person is now, whether they achieved their goals and whether they have found someone else. Despite being content with her life today, there is a hope and blind faith that the two of them will find each other again. This unfulfilled love will spark anew, as a love that wasn’t over. She holds on to the belief that the best things are going to take time.” 

Find out more about Roisin O’Hagan at https://www.facebook.com/Roisinmusic

