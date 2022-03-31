Shy Carter To Make His Opry Debut & Appear in an Amazon Documentary Examining Black Artists in Country Music

Warner Music Nashville multi-talent Shy Carter recently wowed the crowds at a series of appearances at the C2C festival in London and now he is going to bring his unique sound of Country-Soul to the iconic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN. Carter will make his debut on April 16 and fans can purchase tickets here to catch his milestone performance.



We had the privilege of being in the crowd at the CMA Songwriters night in London when Caitlyn Smith invited to Carter to make his Opry debut and now you can watch as she breaks the news to him onstage.



“I’m so excited to be performing at the Grand Ole Opry. What a surreal moment,” shares Carter. “I’m grateful to the wonderful people at the Opry for embracing me and my music. This opportunity is truly a dream come true and I really can’t believe it’s actually happening! Credit: Amazon

Carter will also appear in the Amazon Music Original feature-length documentary, ‘For Love & Country’, out April 7. The film examines Country music’s evolution through the lens of a new generation of Black artists claiming space in Nashville — and helping to transform the genre in the process. Directed by director and photographer Joshua Kissi, the film will premiere in the Amazon Music app and on Prime Video. Watch the ‘For Love & Country’ trailer below:

Find out more about Shy Carter at shycarterofficial.com