Erin Kinsey Releases Debut EP ’40 East’ & Makes Opry Debut Later in April

Just days following the highly anticipated release of her debut EP ‘40 East‘ and a couple of weeks after amazing performances at the C2C Festival in the UK Erin Kinsey is thrilled to officially announce that she will be making her Grand Ole Opry debut on April 23, 2022. Tickets are available now at Opry.com.



The RECORDS Nashville singer/songwriter was at a loss for words when surprised with the news and shared the personal clip to her socials today.



“What does a Grand Ole Opry debut means to me? Honestly – it means everything,” shares Kinsey. “The first time I came to Nashville at 11 years old, right after I started chasing this dream, I sat in those pews and just hoped one day it would be me in that circle playing my songs.” Credit: Robby Stevens

We recommend that you go check out Kinsey’s new EP, ’40 East’ which features Kinsey’s debut country radio single, “Just Drive.” Written by Kinsey along with Michael August and Josh Ronen and produced by Ronen, the song continues to connect online with over 25 million streams to date and counting, landing her on many “Ones To Watch” lists for 2022. The song idea emerged when she thought of combining country lyrics with the gritty sound of a pop/rock Paramore song.

