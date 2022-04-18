Connect with us

Shy Carter

EF Country

Shy Carter debuts the video for ‘Hurry’

Watch the video for the catchy song right here.

Published

Warner Music Nashville artist Shy Carter has released the music video for his song ‘Hurry’, taken from EP ‘The Rest of Us’.

The video premiered with ‘PEOPLE’ and it was directed by Clément Oberto. It captures the passion of the Carter, Bryan Simpson, and Tommy Cecil-penned scorcher.

“I love this ‘Hurry’ video! It’s smooth and sexy, and puts the perfect visual to a song that I already love so much,” Carter shared with ‘PEOPLE’.

Carter further told ‘PEOPLE’, “‘Hurry’ is all about getting back to your lover’s embrace. You’ve gotten a taste and you can’t wait until you see them again! Hurry! Come on back and put your head on my heartbeat, baby. I don’t want to live without you!”

Carter is breaking boundaries in the Country music genre and he was spotlighted in the new Amazon Music Original documentary ‘For Love & Country’.

Carter recently took the stage at Tortuga Music Festival 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and was just announced as a CMA Fest performer on the Dr Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park in Nashville, TN, with more appearances coming up including Stagecoach Music Festival 2022 in Indio, CA, and Headwaters Country Jam 2022 in Three Forks, MT.

